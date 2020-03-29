Global  

Employee accused of stealing $700,000

Employee accused of stealing $700,000
A Lafayette woman is charged with several accounts of theft.
0
Employee accused of stealing $700,000

Than 700- thousand dollars from her employer's bank account over two years.

In october of last year, the owner of a west lafayette- based d-w- k dental holdings approached police.

He said employee natalie odle had admitted him she had been taking money from the company without his knowledge.

An investigation turned up numerous unauthorized withdrawals, each ranging as high as 16- thousand dollars.

Her charges detail nine of them.

She is not currently listed in the tippecanoe county jail.

Darius printup




