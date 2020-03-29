Lyft Encourages Employees To Work For Amazon

Global  

Lyft encourages its drivers to work for Amazon “to earn additional income right now.” According to Gizmodo, the driving service has faced a drop in demand for ride because of COVID-19.

The company partnered with Amazon to help its drivers offset some of the financial issues created by the crisis.

They are encouraging their employees to apply for roles in Amazon warehouses, packing groceries or delivering packages.

