Boris Johnson Tells People 'Things Will Get Worse Before They Get Better'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote an open letter saying “things will get worse before they get better.” The letter noted the pandemic as a “moment of national emergency” and urged people to follow the government’s guidelines.

According to Business Insider, Johnson asked people to stay home to reduce the strain on the National Health Service.

He said: “The more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.

