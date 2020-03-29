Global  

Personal Trainer Makes In-Home Obstacle Course To Keep Daughter Active During Stay-At-Home Order

Chicago personal trainer Brian McCabe found a unique way to keep his 3-year-old daughter Ayaana active during the stay-at-home order -- have her do an obstacle course in the house.

After seeing McCabe's post on his Facebook page, several neighbors were inspired to create obstacle courses for their own kids.

