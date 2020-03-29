Fauci Warns US Could Reach 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said U.S. deaths from COVID-19 could reach 200,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made these estimates as major cities such as New York, warned they would run out of medical supplies soon.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city needs hundreds more ventilators and more masks, gowns and other supplies in a few days.

Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards said they tried to order 12,000 ventilators and received 192.

According to Reuters, the U.S. reached the highest count of people with coronavirus at 123,000 cases.