Historic Ireland-China PPE flight lands in Dublin to combat COVID-19

This is the moment Aer Lingus EI9019 touches down on Sunday in Dublin, arriving back from China loaded with personal protective equipment to resupply frontline staff to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland.

The Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Beijing was the airline's first-ever scheduled trip to China, according to local media.

The PPE will be distributed to healthcare facilities from Sunday evening, the government has said.

