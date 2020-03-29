Nancy Pelosi Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Global  

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi criticised President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Business Insider, Pelosi called Trump’s early denial “deadly.” She then criticized his suggestion to relax social distancing guidelines and open the U.S. economy once again.

Pelosi suggested the best way to fight COVID-19 was to continue testing as many people as possible.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to offer the president guidelines soon on whether to reopen the U.S. economy or not.

