Belarusian football league still attracting crowds despite COVID-19 pandemic

Belarusian football league still attracting crowds despite COVID-19 pandemic

Belarusian football league still attracting crowds despite COVID-19 pandemic

The Belarusian Premier League is carrying on as normal, allowing fans in stadiums despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has postponed the rest of Europe's leagues.

The game between Isloch FC and Smolevichi (March 29) saw almost 2,000 people enter the stadium as the country has not implied any restrictions amid the pandemic.

When asked if the league continuing is good for the audience, one fan with his son said: "Matches without spectators are not matches, right?

"First of all, the game is for the audience, so if you play, you need to be with the audience.

And if you do not play due to the epidemic, then you do not need to." Another fan named Anatoly said: "This is very good for the Belarusian championship and for people's peace of mind too.

"There is a special tool to disinfect your hands.

There are people who monitor this.

Yesterday at the football game, for example, our temperature was measured."

