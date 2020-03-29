Dua Lipa Releases New Album

"Thank you to all friends old and new, to love, happiness and keeping an open heart.

Welcome to Future Nostalgia," she tweeted Friday.

The singer took to Instagram in December to announce the title for the album with a cheeky post showing a tattoo on her arm with the album's name.

The songs, which are a mix of disco and '80s pop, delve into Lipa's experiences with heartbreak, new love, and her long-lasting friendships.

"It's a fine line, so I wanted to bring something that was reminiscent of my childhood and at the same time make it really current," she told Apple Music.