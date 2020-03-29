Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Back In States

(CNN) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after going into self-quarantine in Australia.

The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us.

The couple had shared their experience in isolation, offered advice to those sheltering in place and even Wilson rapped to the 1992 hip hop hit "Hip Hop Hooray" by the rap group Naughty by Nature.