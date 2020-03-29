Fauci: Americans Should Expect Millions Of COVID-19 Cases, 100,000 Deaths

The United States' leading infectious-disease expert says the US will see "millions of cases" of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' with Jake Tapper on Sunday.

According to Business Insider, the US death toll has doubled in just two days and the case count has surpassed China's, with the worst outbreak in New York.

New York state has reported more than 53,000 people with the virus.