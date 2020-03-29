Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: Trump 'really panicked' NY with quarantine idea

Cuomo: Trump 'really panicked' NY with quarantine idea

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Cuomo: Trump 'really panicked' NY with quarantine idea

Cuomo: Trump 'really panicked' NY with quarantine idea

After U.S. President Donald Trump walked back the idea he floated a day before about a New York quarantine, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the president "really panicked" New Yorkers.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cuomo: Trump 'really panicked' NY with quarantine idea

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday blasted the idea of a mandatory quarantine on New York and other states that President Donald Trump floated the day before, but later walked back in a tweet just hours later.

Trump dropped the idea, saying he would instead ask the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a "strong Travel Advisory" to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, that would be administered by those states' governors, AND that a quarantine "will not be necessary." The CDC later warned residents of those states against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SAYING: "You're fighting two things.

Last night we were fighting two things.

You're fighting the virus and you're fighting the fear.

I can't tell you how many people called all night long about the mandatory quarantine comment that the president made, as he was getting in a helicopter.

People are so on edge, it really panicked people.

They were going to leave the city last night.

So you really need to manage that fear and panic, and you also need to deal with the virus." Cuomo said that in the past day alone the state had over 7,000 cases, bringing the new total to next to 60,000, and that the total death count was close to 1,000 fatalities.

Healthcare workers on the frontlines are appealing for more protective gear and equipment as they face a surge of patients.

Doctors are concerned about a shortage of ventilators, and hospitals could face a shortage of drugs, oxygen tanks and trained staff.

Nationally, there are over 130,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,400 fatalities.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BetseyChace

Betsey Chace RT @axios: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Trump's unexpected Saturday announcement of a possible "short-term" quarantine "really panicked people" —… 4 minutes ago

NTV_Houston

NTV Houston New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (March 29) criticized President Donald Trump over his comments that he was… https://t.co/8LtJ6CD7Np 32 minutes ago

BistyCSRoss

Bisty CS Ross RT @TrueFactsStated: Cuomo: Trump's mandatory quarantine comments "really panicked people" - Axios https://t.co/eKudZJJWG5 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.