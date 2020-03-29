Cuomo: Trump 'really panicked' NY with quarantine idea

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday blasted the idea of a mandatory quarantine on New York and other states that President Donald Trump floated the day before, but later walked back in a tweet just hours later.

Trump dropped the idea, saying he would instead ask the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a "strong Travel Advisory" to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, that would be administered by those states' governors, AND that a quarantine "will not be necessary." The CDC later warned residents of those states against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SAYING: "You're fighting two things.

Last night we were fighting two things.

You're fighting the virus and you're fighting the fear.

I can't tell you how many people called all night long about the mandatory quarantine comment that the president made, as he was getting in a helicopter.

People are so on edge, it really panicked people.

They were going to leave the city last night.

So you really need to manage that fear and panic, and you also need to deal with the virus." Cuomo said that in the past day alone the state had over 7,000 cases, bringing the new total to next to 60,000, and that the total death count was close to 1,000 fatalities.

Healthcare workers on the frontlines are appealing for more protective gear and equipment as they face a surge of patients.

Doctors are concerned about a shortage of ventilators, and hospitals could face a shortage of drugs, oxygen tanks and trained staff.

Nationally, there are over 130,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,400 fatalities.