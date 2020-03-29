Global  

Trump's Top Economic Adviser Talks About Economic Assistance Package

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow talked about American’s direct relief checks.

According to Business Insider, Kudlow said people can expect their checks in their bank accounts in “a couple of weeks.” He said the loans to small businesses “will be ready for processing this coming week.” Kudlow said the money is being distributed quickly, “much faster than has been done in the past.” Although he admitted the assistance package was not perfect, Kudlow said it will provide resources to get through the coronavirus outbreak.

