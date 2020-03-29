Bad Bunny Music Video, Message About Twerking

The Latin trap star appears throughout the video in body hugging outfits, rocking long wigs, makeup and even voluptuous breasts.

Bad Bunny has never been a fan of gender norms or machismo and he stayed true to himself for the video.

The album released last month and has 20 songs, including additions from fellow Puerto Ricans like Daddy Yankee, Yaviah and Ñengo Flow.

Bad Bunny, who was also wearing a black skirt, intended to draw attention to the killing of Alexa Negrón Luciano -- also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz -- a homeless, transgender woman who was brutally killed in Puerto Rico's Toa Baja.