Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

U.S. deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government's top infectious diseases expert warned on Sunday as New York, New Orleans and other major cities pleaded for more medical supplies.

Colette Luke has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The government's top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that the U.S. could face up to 200,000 deaths with millions of cases from coronavirus.

Fauci made the comments in an interview with CNN.

According to the CDC, since 20-10, the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans a year.

On Sunday, the U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 2,400, after deaths the day before more than doubled from the level two days prior.

The United States has now recorded more than 137,000 cases of COVID-19, the most of any country in the world.

New York state on Sunday reported nearly 60,000 cases and close to 1000 deaths, which went up by more than 200 in the past 24 hours with one person dying in the state every six minutes.

Tests also remain in short supply And places like New York City are asking for hundreds more ventilators with New Orleans warning that they'll run out of them around the end of next week if they don't get more.

There was however, one bright spot on Sunday - Florida reporting about 200 more cases but No new deaths.

The governors of at least 21 states have told residents to stay home and closed non-essential businesses.

President Donald Trump has talked about reopening the country by Easter Sunday, April 12, but on Saturday, he seemed to play down those expectations, saying (quote) "We'll see what happens."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Fauci warns https://t.co/Y0c8lAourl 2 minutes ago

webb_arbie

Arbie Webb,Jr. U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Fauci warns https://t.co/lfM57FKaEh 4 minutes ago

ktea11

Olivia Layton "People" someone is dying every SIX MINUTES in New York. This isn't just a flu it's a deadly pneumonia that permane… https://t.co/vVXc24cHTW 6 minutes ago

ABCMundial

ABC Mundial RT @ABCMundial: U.S. 🇺🇸 could face 200,000 #coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Fauci warns #AnthonyFauci #COVID19 https://t.co/LqHDvC… 9 minutes ago

VonHitchofen

Journal of the plague years (self isolating) RT @Pyrmha: . Population of USA is 329 million . WHO predicts 60-80% of population will be infected . 60% of 329 million = 200 million . Yo… 13 minutes ago

ann_rudich

Ann Rudich RT @hazydav: U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Fauci warns https://t.co/IN1K4AR6Xl 14 minutes ago

hagaag1

Hagaag U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths, millions of cases, Fauci warns… https://t.co/xSed2TPcAS https://t.co/x08NvuKLfC 15 minutes ago

Pyrmha

Doloroso - #FBPE . Population of USA is 329 million . WHO predicts 60-80% of population will be infected . 60% of 329 million = 200… https://t.co/UpHPTkozdP 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.