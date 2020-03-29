Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The government's top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that the U.S. could face up to 200,000 deaths with millions of cases from coronavirus.

Fauci made the comments in an interview with CNN.

According to the CDC, since 20-10, the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans a year.

On Sunday, the U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 2,400, after deaths the day before more than doubled from the level two days prior.

The United States has now recorded more than 137,000 cases of COVID-19, the most of any country in the world.

New York state on Sunday reported nearly 60,000 cases and close to 1000 deaths, which went up by more than 200 in the past 24 hours with one person dying in the state every six minutes.

Tests also remain in short supply And places like New York City are asking for hundreds more ventilators with New Orleans warning that they'll run out of them around the end of next week if they don't get more.

There was however, one bright spot on Sunday - Florida reporting about 200 more cases but No new deaths.

The governors of at least 21 states have told residents to stay home and closed non-essential businesses.

President Donald Trump has talked about reopening the country by Easter Sunday, April 12, but on Saturday, he seemed to play down those expectations, saying (quote) "We'll see what happens."