CHURCHES TURNING TO LIVE-STREAMING INSTEAD OF IN-PERSON SERVICE

That's the big headline on the coronavirus here in alabama.

The latest numbers coming from the alabama department of public health.

Here are some of the other big developments since our 10 o'clock news last night.

Florida started putting checkpoints in place between escambia county and baldwin county to test those coming into the state.

It's part of the state's effort to slow the spread there.

Churches are adjusting to how they can serve their congregations without having people in the pews.

We have a live report on how some churches are now adapting.

Plus as residents adapt to the latest health order from montgomery, local law enforcement is talking about how they are enforcing the new directives.

We'll hear from residents in a few minutes in a live report.

But first -- a closer look at the latest numbers here in alabama.

Of the 827 cases, 250 of them are in jefferson county.

Madison county has 78 cases.

At this point, the alabama department of public health is confirming deaths.

However, multiple counties, including mobile, baldwin, lee and chambers counties have reported additional deaths related to the coronavirus that aren't part of the official state number.

Churches across north alabama are canceling in- person worship services indefinitely.

This is due to the latest state-wide health order -- stating no more than 10 people should be in one place outside of a work setting.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live on bailey cover road with how churches are adjusting.

Casey?

I'm standing in the willowbrook baptist church's parking lot-- it's been empty all day... that's b now streaming worship services online.

For karen smith, ans is her new johns episcopal worship online.

Karen smith/ resident "irealize the church is still there and that we can reach it."

Churches across north alabama are cancelling their in person services-- and streaming them on facebook or on a website.

Mandy simons/ resident "we're doing the best we can to still keep everyone connected."

Mandy simons attends willowbrook baptist church--and her father is a pastor there.

They've decided to stream their services to protect people from the coronavirus.

Mandy simons/ resident "it's interesting.

Our community has been so supportive.

Everybody has posted pictures of themselves watching."

Church-goers say there's a huge difference between watching a service and physically being in a church setting.

Karen smith/ resident "being in a sacred place fills me with joy.

Hearing the music from the organ."

Mandy simons/ resident "especially with little kids, you have that distraction versus being in church."

Simon and smith say no matter where or how they attend church... it's helping them hold onto hope.

Karen smith/ resident "it just gives me a sense of peace and a sense of belonging to a larger group."

Mandy simons/ resident "we need each other more now than ever.

We're in really scary unprecedented times."

Simons tells me right now all events are cancelled through the church and they are currently trying to put together a virtual egg hunt for easter.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton,