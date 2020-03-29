Global  

Trump extends coronavirus guidelines to April 30th

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.

Trump added that deaths from the coronavirus could peak around Easter.




