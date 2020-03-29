Mayor: Fines Coming For Failure To Social Distance now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:14s - Published Mayor: Fines Coming For Failure To Social Distance On a day when leaders from around the Tri-State Area were providing updates on the measures being taken to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said fines of up to $500 will be handed out to those not practicing social distancing. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports 0

