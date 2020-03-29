Local Birth Centers Seeing Rise In Interest now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:05s - Published Local Birth Centers Seeing Rise In Interest With the influx of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals, many pregnant women in Minnesota are looking for other options to give birth, Reports Katie Steiner (2:05). WCCO 4 News At 5:30– March 29, 2020 0

