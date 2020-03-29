Global  

Three TSA Officers at MIA Test Positive for COVID-19

Three TSA Officers at MIA Test Positive for COVID-19

Three TSA Officers at MIA Test Positive for COVID-19

More than 50 TSA officers and 19 non-screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19, including three from MIA.

