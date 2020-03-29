Batwoman - Gadgets of Gotham 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:00s - Published Batwoman - Gadgets of Gotham Batwoman Season 1 (The CW) -Gadgets of Gotham- Featurette HD WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117). Original airdate 3/29/2020.