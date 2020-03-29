Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Batwoman - Gadgets of Gotham

Batwoman - Gadgets of Gotham

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Batwoman - Gadgets of Gotham

Batwoman - Gadgets of Gotham

Batwoman Season 1 (The CW) -Gadgets of Gotham- Featurette HD WHO’S A HERO NOW?

– Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens.

Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117).

Original airdate 3/29/2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SVUEARP

Leah RT @tvpromosdb: Batwoman (The CW) "Gadgets of Gotham" Featurette HD https://t.co/iiTYN86UAc 23 minutes ago

CelebCover

CelebCover Watch Batwoman (The CW) "Gadgets of Gotham" Featurette HD https://t.co/mwtZfvBzKM https://t.co/Y9gunXg1FA 33 minutes ago

Comics2Film

Comics2Film Actors Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang open up #Batwoman's Batcave arsenal to fans, to show off the technology Kate… https://t.co/HQc5arTx0N 3 hours ago

SuperheroTVcom

SuperheroTV WATCH: Being #Batwoman - "Gadgets of Gotham"! @CamrusJ @NicoleKang https://t.co/PJgVRyC35Y https://t.co/voRxcUlnXT 5 hours ago

tvpromosdb

Television Promos Batwoman (The CW) "Gadgets of Gotham" Featurette HD https://t.co/iiTYN86UAc 7 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🦠🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Batwoman | The Gadgets Of Gotham | The CW https://t.co/wCrRrPP4AU via @YouTube 7 hours ago

rags751

Raghu Seetharaman Batwoman | The Gadgets Of Gotham | The CW https://t.co/B1y9Zx8cMp via @YouTube 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.