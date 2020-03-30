Denver roofing company repurposes van to help deliver food Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 weeks ago Denver roofing company repurposes van to help deliver food Every business is feeling a pinch right now. Some are reinventing themselves. Others are even trying to take what they have and use it to serve the community. 0

