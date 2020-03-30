After More Crowds, All California Parks Closed To Vehicles To Enforce Social Distancing 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published After More Crowds, All California Parks Closed To Vehicles To Enforce Social Distancing After people gathered at California state parks for a second weekend in a row against social distancing guidelines, the state cracked down by closing off all 280 parks to vehicles. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-29-2020) 0

