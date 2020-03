Nevada law allowing gun stores to remain open during COVID-19 outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:04s - Published Nevada law allowing gun stores to remain open during COVID-19 outbreak Many businesses have shut down under the governor’s order due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gun stores however are staying open, and it’s thanks to a specific Nevada law. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nevada law allowing gun stores to remain open during COVID-19 outbreak THAT'S BECAUSE OF A SPECIFICNEVADA LAW...13 ACTION NEWS RPEORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE NEAR SAHARA ANDDECATUR TO EXPLAIN HOW THISWORKS.. JEREMY..IF YOU LOOK AT THIS STRIPMALLIT STILL UP IN THE AIRWHEN THEY'LL BE ABLE TO REOPEN-EXCEPT FOR THIS GUNSTOREWILL OPEN AGAIN ONTUESDAY AND IT'S DUE TO ALAW THAT LIMITS THE GOVERNOR'SEMERGENCY POWERS.IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO BUY A GUN-AND PLAN TO VISIT A STORE TO DOSO.YOU STILL CAN- DESPITE GOVERNORSISOLAK'S DIRECTIVE TOTEMPORARILY SHUT DOWNNON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES."THE REASON WHY THEY CAN REMAINOPEN IF THEY CHOSE TO DO SO ISTHAT WE HAVE A LAW IN NEVADA.IT'S NRS 414.155." THAT LAWREFERENCES LIMITS TO THEGOVERNOR'S EMERGENCY POWER-SAYING IT CAN NOT BE"CONSTRUED" TO PLACE ADDITIONALRESTRICTIONS ON SALE ORTRANSFER OF FIREARMS ORAMMUNITION."IT'S VERY CLEAR.IT'S PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOSTCLEAR STATUTES PROHIBITINGCONDUCT OF A GOVERNMENTOFFICIAL." ATTORNEY DONALDGREEN HAS LITITGATED ON GUNRIGHTS CASES FOR MORE THAN 30YEARS- AND WROTE A LETTERREMINDING THE GOVERNOR OF THERULE.THE LAW WAS PASSED BY THELEGISLATURE IN 2007 AFTERREPORTS POLICE IN NEW ORLEANSWAS CONFISCATING FIREARMS INTHE WAKE OF HURRICANE KATRINA.GOVERNOR SISLOAK DID NOT DEFINEGUN STORES AS BEING EITHERESSENTIAL OR NON-ESSENTIAL -BUT SHERIFF LOMBARDOACKNOELEDGED THE LAW WHEN ASKEDIF GUN STORES COULD REMAIN OPENAT HIS WEDNESDAY BRIEFING.SHERIFF JOE LOMBARDO, LVMPD "IKNOW THAT'S AN EXEMPTIONREFERENCING THE GOVERNOR'SABILITY TO THROUGH 414, AND WEHAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING THATINDICATES IT'S GOING TO BE APROBLEM." FOR THE OWNER OFBRIARHAWK FIREARMS ANDAMMUNITION- SAYS HE INITIALLYWAS CONCERNED HE WOULD HAVE TOUNCERTAINTY OVER THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK- ANDWISHES THE STATE WOULD BECLEARER ON THE POSITION OF GUNSALES.VOICE OF STEPHEN CRESCENTI,OWNER OF BRIARHAWK FIREARMS "ITHINK IF THE STATE JUST SAID,YOU KNOW WHAT, THIS IS WHATWE'RE WORKING ON.WE'LL UPDATE YOU IN SIX HOURS,WE'LL UPDATE YOU IN 12 HOURS,WE'LL LET YOU KNOW WHAT'S GOINGON NEVADA.I THINK THAT WOULD BE BETTER."LAW FIRST AND FOREMOST INTHEIR SHOPS AND"THEY ALL WANT TO FOLLOW THELAW FIRST AND FOREMOST INTHEIR SHOPS AND THEIRBUSINESSES."THE ATTORNEY SAYS MOST GUNSTORES HE'S AWARE OF AREREMAINING OPEN-BUT IMPLEMENTING SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES TO COMPLYWITH HEALTH DISTRICTREQUIREMENTS.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.NEW AT FIVE...THE BODY OF NHP TROOPERSERGEANT B





