Husband, friend of coronavirus victim remeber her; caution community

Brian alexander lost his wife mary- kay to coronavirus and was then tested positive himself.

Tonight he's asking the community to listen -- and remember his wife for the woman she was -- and the legacy that still lives on.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome has more in an exclusive interview.

"this one's for you hunny" instrumenta* "she had touched so many people's hearts in her life that they were kind of shining that love back on me" "marykay just had a way of making everythng so beautiful."

"it was her sense of giving and that she was basically pure love -- i don't know i guess her legacy is that if you lead a life where you actually care about people than people are going to remember you" "she and i and the little one went on a moon walk and if was just beautiful and the leaves were actually luminating in the light from the moon and from the street light and we were literally dancing in the shadow of the tree leaves and she was just so full of life like that" because that's who marykay was brian alexander lost his wife marykay to coronavirus and then tested positive himself -- today he sharing the legacy she left in her wake -- a woman he says touched the community around her though unable to have a proper memorial -- brian says his church metioned her passing in a live stream they had the following sunday "i feel like it was kind of dedicated to her so in my heart i was like good she's able to have a service now in this way because who knows when i'll be able to have an actual service for her" it has been a few weeks since mary kay passed -- now brian a message for anyone who he hopes will listen emma jerome: "for people out there who are not takng this virus as seriously as we all should be what sorts of things do you have to offer to them so they might take this more seriously?"

Ba: " most likely if you have coronavirus you won't get very sick.

You may pop a fever, have a cough.

But, if you're that one person i i don't know how many or one of your loved ones is that one person it can just whoop through them like wildfire..

And they're gone... so please be serious about this it's not a joke."

Brian says mary kay's spirit is not gone -- it is living on in the lives of the people she touched "you don't have to be famous or do something completely awesome -- if you treat everyone with love then you're famous" instrumental -- love you mary ka*