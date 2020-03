Meals on Wheels provides curbside delivery

SENIORS ARE AVULNERABLEGROUP...BUT MEALSON WHEELS ISHOPING TO PROVIDETHEM WITH A SENSEOF COMFORT BYOFFERING CURBSIDEDELIVERY OF THEIRMEALS.6 ON YOUR SIDE'SSTEPHANIE GARIBAYHAS MORESTEPPING OUT OFTHE HOUSE CAN BE ADIFFICULT TASK FORSENIORS ESPECIALLYDURING A GLOBALHEALTH CRISIS ANDMEALS ON WHEELS ISHOPING TO MAKE ITEASIER FOR THEM BYPROVIDING CURBSIDEDELIVERY TO SENIORCENTERS"EVERYTHING I THINKIS CHANGINGBECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS SOWE'RE NO EXCEPTIONAND WE HAVE TWOPARTS OF OURPROGRAM AND BOTHARE EXPERIENCINGSOME CHANGES.

THEHOME DELIVERY WEARE TAKINGPRECAUTIONARYMEASURES THAT WENORMALLY WOULDN'TTAKE TO MAKE SURETHAT THECUSTOMERS AND THEVOLUNTEERS AREFEELINGCOMFORTABLE ANDSAFE."DUE TO SOMEHEALTH CONCERNSTHE PROGRAM HASALSO SEEN A SLIGHTDECREASE INVOLUNTEERS"BUT ON THE FLIPSIDE WE HAVE ALSOHAD A LOT OFPEOPLE COMEFORWARD AND SAY IFYOU NEEDVOLUNTEERS WE AREHERE TO HELP."THE CURBSIDEDELIVERY HAS ALSOHELPED MANYSENIORS STAY OUTOF HARM'S WAY."SO THIS WE ME ANDMY WIFE WE'RE 90YEARS OLD, WE CANSTAY OUT OF THEWAY."WINCO HAS ALSODONATED 60THOUSAND BAGS TOMEALS ON WHEELSWHICH THEY PLAN TOUSE TO START TOLEAVE MEALS INBAGS ON DOORKNOBS TO MINIMIZEPERSON TO PERSONCONTACT"SO WITH OURSENIOR POPULATIONTHEY'RE SOVULNERABLEANYWAY AND WEJUST DON'T WANTTHEM TOEXPERIENCE ANYMORE ISOLATIONTHEN THEY ALREADYDO SO IF MEALS ONWHEELS CANSUPPORT THEM ANDHELP THEM IN THATWAY THAN WE'REGOING TO DOEVERYTHING WE CANTO DO THAT"STEPHANIE GARIBAY6 ON YOUR SIDE.