SoForSo helping local businesses 5pm

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
New website launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deeper into that story.

That is where the medford co work collective and other local entrepreneurs stepped up to help.

They created so for so dot com.

It's a website that shows you what local businesses are still open.

It allows you to see which ones are offering delivery services and more.

We spoke with one of the web developers today.

He explains why he's donating his time to help these other local businesses succeed.

"for me it's not just about the business, it's about the people behind the business.

So it's not just the medford co work, it's abigail.

It's not just middleford coffee, its jonathan.

S when i can see that this website directly helps those people, that's a really big inspiration for me.

I know that a lot of people are really depending on the community to still be here when things are ready to come back online."

For a local business to get their information on there, all you have to do is fill out a section on the website.

Coming up tonight on newswatch 12 at 6 -- you'll hear from one of the people behind the idea for the website.

She'll explain why they thought it was so necessary to give local businesses this extra voice




