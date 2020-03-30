Gov. Abbott To Open Dallas Convention Center As Healthcare Facility, Halt Release Of 'Dangerous Criminals' Due To COVID-19 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:14s - Published Gov. Abbott To Open Dallas Convention Center As Healthcare Facility, Halt Release Of 'Dangerous Criminals' Due To COVID-19 Due to the coronavirus, Gov. Abbott announced the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be opened as a healthcare facility and that he will halt the release of "dangerous criminals" in Texas. 0

