Deerfield teddy bear hunt

Local kids go on a teddy bear hunt to break up the monotony.
Social distancing means you still can't have a little fun.

Sometimes you just have to hunt for it.

((take vo)) that's exactly what residents in deerfield did this weekend.

They didn't let the coronavirus scare them...they went on a teddy bear hunt instead.

Dianndra pristera had heard of other bear hunts in the area so she hopped on facebook to see who would be interested in doing one in deerfield.

She estimates that around 100 kids and their parents participated.

You had to keep a sharp eye out for those bears though.

You just never knew where they might show up.

((take sot)) "they could put them anywhere they wanted.some people put them in trees.

Some people put them on a lamp post with an umbrella.

Some had them in the trunk of their car.

Some had them in mailboxes.

So wherever they put a bear, the kids just had to look ands find them."

((take vo)) plans are already underway for the next big social distancing activity.

An egg hunt is scheduled for april 4th through the 11th.




