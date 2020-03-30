Global  

Good Girls S03E08 Nana

Good Girls S03E08 Nana

Good Girls S03E08 Nana

Good Girls 3x08 "Nana" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Beth agrees to pick up a mysterious package for Rio in order to get back in his good graces.

Just as Annie finds unexpected support from Josh, she receives devastating news about an old friend.

Meanwhile, Stan has a surprise for Ruby that makes her question their involvement with crime.

Good Girls 3x08 Promo/Preview "Nana" Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8 Promo Good Girls 3x08 Promo "Nana" (HD) #GoodGirls » Watch Good Girls Sundays at 10:00pm on NBC » Starring: Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, Matthew Lillard, Manny Montana, Zach Gilford

