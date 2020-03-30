Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor
An act of kindness by a Minnesota state trooper is being shared on social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Getting a lot of attention on social media.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal spoke with the woman who was the recipient.xxx dr. sarosh janjua( juná jewáa) didn't think her post would be shared thousand of times when she posted it.

All she wanted was to highlight the kinder side of mankind as we go through this difficult time.

Janjua travels a couple days a week to a hospital in duluth.

On friday she was on her way to work traveling on interstateá35.

She was pulled over by trooper brian schwartz for speeding.

"he gave me this talk about how i shouldn't be speeding because i would be taking away resources if i got into an accident and how i wouldn't be in a position to help anyone either.

She was expecting a ticket... and was shocked what she got instead.

"he handed over a few ná95 masks.

And i just became overwhelmed.

I felt no matter what the next few weeks brought us that we would be okay."

She says she thanked the trooper but didn't think he could hear her through her tears.

Now á she hopes he will hear her thank you loud and clear through her heart felt message.

She says it's a moment that lasted only a couple of minutes but will stay with her forever.

Maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// with the emotional health crisis we're all facing right now á dr. janjua hopes her story will give people strength to move




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.