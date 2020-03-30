Minnesota State Troopers gives masks to doctor

Getting a lot of attention on social media.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal spoke with the woman who was the recipient.xxx dr. sarosh janjua( juná jewáa) didn't think her post would be shared thousand of times when she posted it.

All she wanted was to highlight the kinder side of mankind as we go through this difficult time.

Janjua travels a couple days a week to a hospital in duluth.

On friday she was on her way to work traveling on interstateá35.

She was pulled over by trooper brian schwartz for speeding.

"he gave me this talk about how i shouldn't be speeding because i would be taking away resources if i got into an accident and how i wouldn't be in a position to help anyone either.

She was expecting a ticket... and was shocked what she got instead.

"he handed over a few ná95 masks.

And i just became overwhelmed.

I felt no matter what the next few weeks brought us that we would be okay."

She says she thanked the trooper but didn't think he could hear her through her tears.

Now á she hopes he will hear her thank you loud and clear through her heart felt message.

She says it's a moment that lasted only a couple of minutes but will stay with her forever.

Maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// with the emotional health crisis we're all facing right now á dr. janjua hopes her story will give people strength to move