Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK officials say lockdown may last six months

UK officials say lockdown may last six months

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
UK officials say lockdown may last six months

UK officials say lockdown may last six months

UK officials said on Sunday (March 29) that Britons may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months or even longer.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK officials say lockdown may last six months

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: MUST COURTESY TWITTER / @BORISJOHNSON - NO RESALE Digital: MUST COURTESY TWITTER / @BORISJOHNSON - NO RESALE .

~** British citizens may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months -- or even longer, said UK officials on Sunday (March 29).

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said that the government would review lockdown measures issued last Monday (March 23) in three weeks, but warned that it was too early to tell if Britain's lockdown measures have been working.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER JENNY HARRIES, SAYING: "So I think three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we've really squashed it.

But about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that.

But then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal and it is plausible that it could go further than that." She added that the country could face a second wave of the virus if the measures are lifted too quickly.

The announcement came shortly after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, penned a letter urging citizens to stick to the rules and flatten the curve.

He also suited up to post a video on social media Sunday, thanking health staff for their hard work.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives." Britain has reported over 17,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths, but the peak of the epidemic is still expected to hit in a few weeks.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GamerGenieGG

GamerGenie @Cryptokwondo - closing of 21 million mobile connections in China in last 3-4 months - India has lockdown whole cou… https://t.co/Fx3HcXHoCe 9 hours ago

COVID19europe

Coronavirus Updates (Mostly EU) ||UK COVID-19 UPDATE 🇬🇧|| ~UK Officials have warned the coronavirus lockdown measures may last up to 6 months.… https://t.co/OVNWHlGCJL 10 hours ago

jainhitesh31

Hitesh Jain #askzee The govt is declaring 3 months Rashan for Poor and 3 months advance salary for govt officials along with m… https://t.co/cvvReEFnEe 4 days ago

PankajS33641043

Pankaj Soni @MyIndusIndBank R u deaf I am twitting from last 4 months regarding harassment and not even a single call to me nor… https://t.co/G9xAZJ3jZE 5 days ago

kiranusha021

Daughter of the Dawn Remember?! A post said last year we had 17 months to save the earth. Now what if, this is "world lockdown" is a pla… https://t.co/tRbJ0KvOjD 5 days ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #China's central #Hubei province, where the deadly #coronavirus first emerged late last year, is to lift travel cur… https://t.co/Iw8xro0TQy 6 days ago

KonekoResearch

Koneko Research The lockdown and interruption of business in the US is open-ended. Government officials are suggesting it could la… https://t.co/s3XsQ5aC5s 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.