UK officials say lockdown may last six months

~** British citizens may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months -- or even longer, said UK officials on Sunday (March 29).

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said that the government would review lockdown measures issued last Monday (March 23) in three weeks, but warned that it was too early to tell if Britain's lockdown measures have been working.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER JENNY HARRIES, SAYING: "So I think three weeks for review, two or three months to see whether we've really squashed it.

But about three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that.

But then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal and it is plausible that it could go further than that." She added that the country could face a second wave of the virus if the measures are lifted too quickly.

The announcement came shortly after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, penned a letter urging citizens to stick to the rules and flatten the curve.

He also suited up to post a video on social media Sunday, thanking health staff for their hard work.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives." Britain has reported over 17,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths, but the peak of the epidemic is still expected to hit in a few weeks.