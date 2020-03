House party in Tucson could affect city policy

A COMPLAINT ABOUT A HOUSEPARTY -- DURING A TIME OFSOCIAL DISTANCING -- MIGHTLEAD TO A ZERO-TOLERANCEPOLICY IN TUCSON.

03SEC IT'STHE HOUSE PARTY THAT MIGHTCHANGE CITY POLICY IN TUCSON.WE'LL HEAR MORE ABOUT WHATHAPPENED INSIDE -- BUT FIRSTTHE RESPONSE FROM THE CITY SOTWE'VE GOT THOUSANDS OF PEOPLESACRIFICING ALL OVER THISCOMMUNITY AND FOR THIS 'IT'SALL ABOUT ME' TYPE OF FOLKS TOGET TOGETHER AND DO THIS KINDOF THING THEY DON'T HAVE THERIGHT TO PUT THE REST OF USAND THE COMMUNITY AT RISK FORCOMMUNITY SPREAD.

15SEC CITYCOUNCILMAN STEVE KOZACHIK TOLDKGUN9 HE'S TAKING THESE KINDSOF GATHERINGS VERY SERIOUSLY-- ESPECIALLY DURING A GLOBALHEALTH CRISIS.

SOT I'VE BEENIN TOUCH WITH THE CITY MANAGERAND THE CHIEF OF POLICE.

WEARE GOING TO ADOPT A ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY FOR THIS.07SEC AS FOR THE PARTIERS?JACKSON SPERBECK -- WHO TOLDKGUN9 HE'S GRADUATING FROM THEU-OF-A IN MAY -- SAID HE ANDBUDDIES TOOK THE PROPERPRECAUTIONS.

SOT WE WIPED DOWNALL OUR COUNTERS, WE HAVE ABEER TABLE, WE WIPED THAT WITHCLOROX WIPES.

WE MADE SURETHAT NO ONE WAS SHARING ANYBOTTLES.

08SEC HE SAYSAFTERALL -- IT'S THEIR HOMEAND THEY'RE WILLING TO TAKETHE RISK.

SOT WE DID IT ANYWAYAND I DON'T FEEL BAD ABOUT IT.I'M NOT SORRY ABOUT IT, BUT IAM FOR SURE AWARE THAT THERE'SA PANDEMIC GOING ON RIGHT NOWIN THIS COUNTRY AND THE WORLDAND THAT WE HAVE TO BECAREFUL.

14SEC BUT IT'S NOT ARISK COUNCILMAN KOZACHIK SAYSHE'S WILLING TO TAKE.

INRESPONSE HE SAID HE'S GOING TOORDER THE ENFORCEMENT OF ANEXISTING "RED TAG ORDINANCE."A RULE THAT ANY UNRULYGATHERING OF 5 OR MORE PEOPLE-- EVEN ON PRIVATE PROPERTY --THAT CAUSES A DISTURBANCE TOOTHERS WILL RESULT IN A FINEOF AT LEAST 500 DOLLARS TOEACH PERSON INVOLVED.

SOT TPDIS PUTTING TOGETHER, AT MYREQUEST, A PRESS RELEASE RIGHTNOW TO PUT OUT SO THAT PEOPLEUNDERSTAND THAT WE'RE NOTPUTTING UP WITH THIS.

08SECKOZACHIK SAYS POLICE WILLRELEASE DETAILS OF THAT ORDERSOMETIME THIS WEEK.

