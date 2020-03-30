CDC Recommends Separating Pregnant Women With COVID-19 From Newborns now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:30s - Published CDC Recommends Separating Pregnant Women With COVID-19 From Newborns The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that expectant mothers with confirmed or potential COVID-19 should consider being separated from their newborns after birth for up to a week. Maria Medina reports. (3-29-2020) 0

