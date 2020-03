How to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak if you have underlying health conditions now < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:50s - Published How to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak if you have underlying health conditions How to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak if you have underlying health conditions 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak if you have underlying health conditions EVERYONE AT HOME ISSTAYING SAFE DURING THESE TRYINGTIMES.SO 23ABCS LEZLA GOODEN SPOKEWITH A LOCAL PHYSICIAN ABOUTWHAT PEOPLE WITH UNDERLYINGHEALTH CONDITIONS CANDO TO REMAIN SAFE.SHE JOINS US LIVE FROM THE KERNCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTWITH MORE ON THOSE PRECUATIONS.LEZLA.LEZLA: MANY HEALTH OFFICIALSACROSS THE COUNTRY ANDRIGHT HERE IN BAKERSFIELD HAVESTATED THAT PEOPLEWITH UNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS ARE PUT AT A GREATERRISK OF DYING WHEN CONTRACTINGTHE VIRUS THAN OTHERS. TODAY ISPOKE WITH A LOCAL DOCTOR WHO ISON THEFRONT LINES TREATING FORPATIENTS WITH COVID19 ON HOWPEOPLE WITH HEALTH CONDITIONSCAN FURTHERPROTECT THEMSELVES.HAVE OTHER PEOPLE DO SHOPPINGFORPEOPLE WHO ARE AT HIGH RISK,THEM BEING THE ONES THAT GO TOTHE STORE.FREQUENTLY WASHING THEIR HANDSWITH SOAP AND WATER.. HANDSANITIZER IF ASINK ISN'T AVAILABLE..ESPECIALLY WHEN SOMEBODY HASJUST COUGHED ORSNEEZED..DR. HEBER OF INTERNAL MEDICINEADDS SOME THINGSTHAT PUT PEOPLE AT RISK FORSEVERE OUTCOMES SUCHAS REQUIRING HOSPITAL CARE-INTENSIVE CARE OR RISK OF DEATHARE PEOPLE WITH HEART DISEASE,PEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD HEARTATTACKS, ASTHMA, OR WHO'VE HADBYPASS SURGERY. DR.HEBER SAYS THESE PREVIOUSEXISTING CONDITIONSALLOW THE VIRUS TO EASILY THRIVETHE PAST SHE DID HAVE TRIPLEBYPASS SURGERY ON HEART AND SHEDID HAVESURGERY ON HER LEG BECAUSE SHEWAS BIT BY A BROWN RECLUSE





