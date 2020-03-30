States must shelter migrants or they may bear COVID-19 to rural India| Oneindia News

Faced with no food, money or shelter amid India's 21-day lockdown, migrant workers mapped hundreds of kms long journeys back home even as the PM urged all Indians to stay where they are.

6 days since the lockdown, the trickle of migrants turned into a tide and now states are scrambling to get things in order.

It is essential the movement is stemmed soon, as India cannot afford to have its rural population too under the grip of this contagious disease.

