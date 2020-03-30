Global  

Covid-19: Three things Mumbai and Maharashtra need to know today

12 news positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Maharashtra taking the total to 215.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a rise in cases in the coming days.

A 40-year-old woman with no history of travel abroad passed away at the KEM hospital.

5 doctors have been put on home quarantine after the patient's death.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav has asked districts to set up relief camps for migrant labourers even as he urged them not to leave the state.

