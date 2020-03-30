Global  

Robots used in Indian hospital to serve COVID-19 patients medicine

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:54s
Robots used in Indian hospital to serve COVID-19 patients medicine

Robots used in Indian hospital to serve COVID-19 patients medicine

Robots formerly used by restaurants to serve diners are now being used in this Indian hospital to serve COVID-19 patients with medicine and water.

A private software company donated the robots to the hospital in Tiruchirappalli to serve medicine to patients.

This footage was filmed on March 29.

