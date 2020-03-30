Global  

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 30 March 2020

20,000 retired NHS staff will help fight coronavirus in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is continuing to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus, has said.

The announcement comes as experts warn it could be six months before life in the UK returns to normal.

In the US, Donald Trump has extended social distancing measures until the end of April.

The death rate in Italy has fallen for the second consecutive day.

