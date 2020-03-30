CoronavirusLockdown: Govt denies all rumours, says no plan to extend 21-day lockdown |Oneindia News

AMID RUMOURS DOING ROUNDS THAT THE GOVT WILL EXTEND THE 21-DAY LOCKDOWN, THE GOVT HAS DENIED ALL RUMOURS SAYING THAT IT HAS NO PLANS TO EXTEND THE 21-DAY LOCKDOWN.

THE PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB) SAID ON TWITTER ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE RUMOURS AND MEDIA REPORTS, CLAIMING THAT THE GOVERNMENT WILL EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN WHEN IT EXPIRES.

THE CABINET SECRETARY HAS DENIED THESE REPORTS, AND STATED THAT THEY ARE BASELESS.