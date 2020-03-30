Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > #CoronavirusLockdown: Govt denies all rumours, says no plan to extend 21-day lockdown |Oneindia News

#CoronavirusLockdown: Govt denies all rumours, says no plan to extend 21-day lockdown |Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
#CoronavirusLockdown: Govt denies all rumours, says no plan to extend 21-day lockdown |Oneindia News

#CoronavirusLockdown: Govt denies all rumours, says no plan to extend 21-day lockdown |Oneindia News

AMID RUMOURS DOING ROUNDS THAT THE GOVT WILL EXTEND THE 21-DAY LOCKDOWN, THE GOVT HAS DENIED ALL RUMOURS SAYING THAT IT HAS NO PLANS TO EXTEND THE 21-DAY LOCKDOWN.

THE PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB) SAID ON TWITTER ON MONDAY THAT THERE ARE RUMOURS AND MEDIA REPORTS, CLAIMING THAT THE GOVERNMENT WILL EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN WHEN IT EXPIRES.

THE CABINET SECRETARY HAS DENIED THESE REPORTS, AND STATED THAT THEY ARE BASELESS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.