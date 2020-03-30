Global  

Florist delights nurses with deliveries of 50,000 flowers

A florist arranged for a staggering 50,000 flowers to be delivered to nurses and other NHS staff at hospitals across London.

Luxury florist Wildabout Flowers saw suppliers in the Netherlands were burning millions of surplus flowers, not needed due to coronavirus.

Owners Leanne Roberts-Hewitt, 48, and Andy Devonport, 48, contacted their Dutch suppliers and arranged for flowers to be sent to them that could be gifted to the NHS.

They ended up with a staggering 50,000 flowers which they made into 1,500 gorgeous bouquets, which they took to six different London hospitals.

Amazing photos show huge mounds and endless buckets full of bright coloured flowers.

Staff at St George's Hospital, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, St Thomas' Hospital, King's College Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Lambeth Hospital were delighted.

Leanne said: "Our business has come to a standstill now and it has been so rewarding to do this before we shut.

"We just wanted to lift their spirits and let the NHS staff know that we appreciate them.

"I absolutely love flowers and I know how they can improve well-being.

"We thought if anyone needs a pick me up right now, it's the NHS front line workers.

"We saw all the flowers going to waste and the Dutch burning their extra flowers and it was heartbreaking so we wanted to do good with them before we closed the studio.

"I have friends that work in the NHS and I know from them how hard work is for them right now, it's not easy.

"We took our flowers to the reception of each hospital and shared them out with all of the staff, not just the nurses and doctors but all the staff such as porters and cleaners as well.

"The feedback has been overwhelming - it's amazing how something as simple as flowers can lift people's spirits.

"At some of the hospitals, especially St George, the poor staff look so tired and it's been lovely hearing back how our flowers have helped brighten their days."

