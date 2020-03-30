CJI Bobde: Fear and panic bigger problems than the Coronavirus | Oneindia News 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:12s - Published CJI Bobde: Fear and panic bigger problems than the Coronavirus | Oneindia News CJI seeks report from Centre on Migrant exodus, says fear and panic bigger problem than virus; Prashant Kishor tweets disturbing video of migrants in lock up; Delhi AIIMS turns trauma centre into COVID-only hospital; PM Modi tweets yoga videos for people to stay fit and more news #Lockdown21 #IndiaLockdown 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RAKESH KUMAR RT @SupremeCourtFan: "Fear, Panic Bigger Problem Than Virus": Chief Justice On Migrant Exodus - NDTV News https://t.co/IuCyFhrJiT https://t… 15 hours ago Supreme Court India "Fear, Panic Bigger Problem Than Virus": Chief Justice On Migrant Exodus - NDTV News https://t.co/IuCyFhrJiT https://t.co/QkQEYKOHuL 16 hours ago CMA trending "Fear, Panic Bigger Problem Than Virus": Chief Justice On Migrant Exodus - NDTV https://t.co/8Uvfk5DqvP 17 hours ago The Statesman ‘The fear and the panic over the coronavirus pandemic is bigger than the virus itself,’ Chief Justice of India SA B… https://t.co/NrmCV8D5mF 17 hours ago samAlochaka "Judges" know a posteriori. Politicians need to act a priori. https://t.co/zXHF52HtND 18 hours ago sudhir "Fear, Panic Bigger Problem Than Virus": Chief Justice On Migrant Exodus https://t.co/3eKYn4nFi2 18 hours ago Sunita Rai RT @ndtv: "Fear, panic bigger problem than #coronavirus": Chief Justice on migrant exodus. https://t.co/OevEPxrH2a #CoronavirusLockdown #C… 18 hours ago Mandar Joshi RT @evolvedmonkey82: https://t.co/ymBR5JwkPr Check out what our CJI actually said, that the very article captures, and now see how mislead… 19 hours ago