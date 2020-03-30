Global  

Choir attends virtual rehearsal during Covid-19 lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Credit: Battersea Power Station Community Choir.

The Battersea Power Station Community Choir has utilised technology to keep its rehearsals going during the coronavirus lockdown.

Here is a look at one of its virtual rehearsal sessions with choir director Sam Evans.

