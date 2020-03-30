Famous Cairo street almost empty amid Egypt COVID-19 lockdown

Global  

The once bustling tourist hotspot El Moez Ldin Allah Al Fatemi Street in downtown Islamic Cairo appeared almost empty on Sunday (March 29) as Egypt locks down to counter coronavirus.

El Moez Ldin Allah Al Fatemi Street is one of the oldest streets in Cairo and approximately one kilometre long.

A United Nations study found it to have the greatest concentration of medieval architectural treasures in the Islamic world.

On Wednesday (March 25) Egypt imposed a two week night-time curfew to tackle the spread.

