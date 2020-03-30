Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

Americana and folk legend John Prine has been hospitalised in a critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RudolphSlim

Jeff K RT @pophistory: John Prine, who is in critical condition from the coronavirus, singing "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness": https://t.co/vMM… 9 seconds ago

SecretsBedard

Paul Bedard Singer John Prine incubated in critical condition with corona... https://t.co/1dWtpPtWV0 https://t.co/upDIJTy0Hb https://t.co/viDuSgBtAm 1 minute ago

SuzBaronet3

suzbaron RT @mariadkennedy: The magical musician and friend John Prine is in a critical condition in hospital. Please send him your wishes and thoug… 1 minute ago

michelePPH

Michele McDonald RT @PressHerald: The family of John Prine, one of the most influential singer-songwriters in folk and country music, says he is critically… 2 minutes ago

bryonmondok

Bryon Mondok ن Prayers for @johnprinemusic | John Prine Hospitalized, In Critical Condition Following Coronavirus Symptoms | Billb… https://t.co/tlGpdGfX98 2 minutes ago

nolongerdeklei1

nolongerdekleining RT @kewlju: John Prine is in critical condition with the virus. One of our country’s greatest songwriters. Keep him in your thoughts. 2 minutes ago

Paulhaider74

Paul Campbell Haider🌹 John Prine Hospitalized in Critical Condition: Covid-19 | Best Classic Bands https://t.co/uhyppPnm8f 3 minutes ago

Llittleapple

I. D. RT @mercnews: John Prine hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ with ‘COVID-19 symptoms’ https://t.co/dEBbEJUsVH 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.