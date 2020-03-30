Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs crew for two months

EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs crew for two months

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs crew for two months

EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs crew for two months

British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet and reached a deal with its cabin crew for employees to be furloughed for two months.

Joe Davies reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs crew for two months

British low cost airline EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of more than 330 aircraft, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the industry hard.

On Monday (March 30), the airline said it would furlough its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months.

It means they won't work from April 1 but will be paid 80% of their average pay under a government job retention scheme.

The company said it's focused on short term liquidity.

It wants to remove costs from the business and work with suppliers to defer and reduce payments where possible.

EasyJet said grounding its aircraft removed significant cost.

In a statement, it said it had struck a deal with the union Unite to furlough cabin crew.

Talks about a similar deal for pilots are continuing with the UK pilots union, BALPA.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought European air travel to a standstill, meaning airlines have no revenues and face a battle to survive.

Some UK airlines had been hoping for an airline specific state aid package.

But the UK government told them last week it'll only consider stepping in once they'd exhausted all other possible options, such as raising capital from existing investors.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sakino_haka

サキノハカ RT @breakingavnews: easyJet grounds its entire fleet of over 330 aircraft and furloughs 4,000 UK-based cabin crew. https://t.co/N9kxs23yfW… 3 minutes ago

shanehussein

Shane Hussein RT @JournoDannyAero: NEW: easyJet grounds entire fleet as of March 30 and cites significant cost saving as a result. “No certainty of the… 23 minutes ago

Tergloba

Tergloba EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet, Furloughs Crew After Finishing Rescue Flights https://t.co/499X3EI9Jt https://t.co/K8yeUvlfrJ 33 minutes ago

caduta_massi

Christian Seiberlich 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇸🇪 EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet, Furloughs Crew After Finishing Rescue Flights https://t.co/EY46gZP25j https://t.co/44uoe8vQSL 33 minutes ago

madidi

MadidiOrg RT @skift: EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet, Furloughs Crew After Finishing Rescue Flights https://t.co/CZuDnnrKxb 35 minutes ago

IChronicle

Investors Chronicle easyJet grounds entire fleet and furloughs cabin crew https://t.co/WfABfNf95e 36 minutes ago

DrTrkulja

dr Đuro Trkulja™️ RT @AJENews: EasyJet grounds fleet and furloughs cabin crew for two months. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/C0Dy1AKoin 36 minutes ago

SydWeedon

Syd Weedon RT @ReutersUS: EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs cabin crew for two months https://t.co/QamEKY4Pjd https://t.co/YCaxK7hjFT 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.