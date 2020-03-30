INTERVIEW: Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About Social Distancing, Stopping Spread Of COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:24s - Published INTERVIEW: Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About Social Distancing, Stopping Spread Of COVID-19 Dr. Rob Danoff, who is overseeing a testing site in Bucks County, talked to Eyewitness News about social distancing guidelines and its impact on the fight on the coronavirus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this teamhtc Interview: Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About New COVID-19 Symptoms That May Include Loss Of Smell, Loss Of… https://t.co/6h9LvwYpiT 4 days ago