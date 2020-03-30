SOCIAL DISTANCE EXTENDED

President donald trump and the coronavirus task force talking to the american people about the*growing number of cases in the u.s. the president says social distancing guidelines will now extend through the end of april.

Alongside the presiden?

Dr. deborah birx backing the importance of limiting person to person contact as much as possible.

(sot?

Dr. deborah birx/ white house coronavirus response coordinator) "between 80,000 and 160,000 maybe even 200,000 people succumbing to this.

That's with mitigation" president trump says he hopes the u.s. will be*well on its way to recovery by june