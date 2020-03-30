Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SOCIAL DISTANCE EXTENDED

SOCIAL DISTANCE EXTENDED

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
SOCIAL DISTANCE EXTENDED
SOCIAL DISTANCE EXTENDED
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SOCIAL DISTANCE EXTENDED

President donald trump and the coronavirus task force talking to the american people about the*growing number of cases in the u.s. the president says social distancing guidelines will now extend through the end of april.

Alongside the presiden?

Dr. deborah birx backing the importance of limiting person to person contact as much as possible.

(sot?

Dr. deborah birx/ white house coronavirus response coordinator) "between 80,000 and 160,000 maybe even 200,000 people succumbing to this.

That's with mitigation" president trump says he hopes the u.s. will be*well on its way to recovery by june




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sas3pantula

Sastry G. Pantula Stay safe, healthy, happy and home. Fill out your Census 2020. Social distance extended to May Day. A few funnies f… https://t.co/bkYR9PLKvJ 24 minutes ago

JSamwad

Jyotish Samwad RT @sanjeevmehrishi: Hopefully everyone my family, friends, extended family the world is staying healthy, we need to participate everyway t… 30 minutes ago

LindaGeary19

Linda Geary RT @JFNYC1: BREAKING NEWS: President @realDonaldTrump has just extended the Social distance and businesses close until April 30th. 35 minutes ago

NickConstable97

Nick Constable RT @jacko_boll: Y'all didn't social distance, so now it gets extended lol 41 minutes ago

_Lovelykesh

✨Logan's MOM✨ Trump extended social distance through april 30 , so i could possibly be longer then that 😫. 1 hour ago

dannydedarko

LUGUBRIOUS BOOKTOOTH if social distance measures get extended you can all blame my housemates 1 hour ago

DariaMichele

dars🌺 y’all: i fucking hate this quarantine. also y’all: *doesn’t social distance, doesn’t stay tf at home, ect.* also… https://t.co/2nFXBi0i7F 1 hour ago

NudistAtheist

Nudist Atheist They say to stay at home 15 days which has been extended another month. They also say good social distance is 6 fee… https://t.co/joHCSlqOmy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.