Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 assessment centers open in Nashville

COVID-19 assessment centers open in Nashville

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 assessment centers open in Nashville

COVID-19 assessment centers open in Nashville

After weeks of working to get the necessary amount of tests and equipment, Nashville will open two of three COVID-19 assessment centers Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID-19 assessment centers open in Nashville

After weeks of talking aboutopening drive-thru testingcenters, Metro Nashville isfinally opening two of themtoday.

NewsChannel 5aBlayke Roznowski is live atNissan Stadium.Blayke, whatwas the hold up on gettingthese centers open?Adam, overthe last two talked about haveaccess equipment keepconsistently In the last fewthey had move centers willthru set-ups symptoms.professionals theyaask that Community Hotlinefirst if itabe able you need to Thatnumber 7777.centers areDavidson open in the NissanMeharry College alsoWednesday, a assessment oldKmart Road in They'll be andFriday morning to 3 There willbe assessment Live at NissanBRNC5.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Litzz11

IT'S MY COUNTRY AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO Nashville finally getting 3 drive-thru COVID19 community assessment centers. https://t.co/3FwNcOnkOD 1 hour ago

HappyLurcher

4 Luv Of Lambs, Lurchers, Hedgehogs RT @WKRN: COVID-19 assessment centers open across Nashville #GMN https://t.co/VsJI4U8YWQ 2 hours ago

WKRN

WKRN COVID-19 assessment centers open across Nashville #GMN https://t.co/VsJI4U8YWQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.