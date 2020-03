10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:22s - Published 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry I'VE CANCELED LIKE THREE TRIPS.WE'RE IN IT TOGETHER, RIGHT?ALL RIGHT.LET'S TAKE YOU OUTSIDE TO MOUNTSOLEDAD.YOU CAN SEE SOME LOW CLOUDS UPABOVE THERE, AND THOSE CLOUDSARE GOING TO CLEAR OUT VERYQUICKLY TODAY.SUNNY SKIES ACROSS THE COUNTYAND A REALLY NICE WEEK IN STOREFOR US.TEMPERATURES TRENDING IN THE MID50s UP AND DOWN OUR COASTLINE.EL CA HONE ALJON ALSO AT 50.WE HAVE HIGH PRESSURE BUILDING.THAT'S GOING TO BRING WARMERWEATHER AS WE HEAD THROUGH THISWEEK.THERE IS A STORM SYSTEM TO THENORTH OF US.NOT GOING TO BRING US ANY RAIN,BUT IT IS GOING TO BRING US ADEEPER MARINE LAYER WEDNESDAYAND THURSDAY.SO THAT WILL LEAD TO A LITTLEBIT SLOWER CLEARING THEN.BUT OVERALL, MARCH HAS BEEN AVERY ACTIVE MONTH AS FAR AS RAINGOES.IT DEFINITELY CAME IN LIKE ALION.IT IS GOING TO BE LEAVING LIKE ALAMB, TEMPERATURES TRENDING NEARTO ABOUT FIVE DEGREES ABOVENORMAL.TEMPERATURES MOSTLY IN THE MIDTO UPPER 60s THIS WEEK ALONG OURCOASTLINE.WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WE WILLSEE THICKER CLOUDS AND PATCHYFOG IN THE MORNING AND THAT MAYONLY LEAD TO CLEARING FOR SOMEINLAND AREAS.BRIEFLY IN THE 60s ON THURSDAY.TOMORROW LIKELY THE REM WITHESTDAY OF THE WEEK WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER70s.MOSTLY IN THE 60s AND 50s AS WEHEAD THROU





You Might Like

Tweets about this